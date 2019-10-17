Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 17, 2019 / 5:15 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Telia Q3 earnings above forecast, keeps outlook

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom group Telia Company posted third-quarter core earnings just above expectations on Thursday and repeated its forecast for 2019.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 8.27 billion Swedish crowns ($845.77 million) excluding non-recurring items, up from 6.98 billion Swedish crowns in the third quarter of last year, and better than a forecast of 8.03 billion Swedish crowns in a Refinitiv poll.

$1 = 9.7781 Swedish crowns Reporting by Colm Fulton; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below