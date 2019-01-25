Telia Q4 core profit lags forecast

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom group Telia Company reported on Friday fourth-quarter core earnings below market expectations and said it expected the challenging conditions in Sweden, its largest market, to continue.

Profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was 6.74 billion Swedish crowns ($744 million) excluding non-recurring items, up from 6.52 billion a year ago and against a mean forecast of 7.15 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Telia said it would propose a dividend of 2.36 crowns, above a median forecast of 2.30 crowns.