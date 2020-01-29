Telia Q4 core profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms operator Telia reported quarterly core earnings above market expectations on Wednesday and forecast profits would grow further this year.

The company’s fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was 7.91 billion Swedish crowns ($833 million), up from 6.68 billion crowns a year earlier and above the 7.76 billion mean analyst forecast in a Refinitiv poll.

The company said it expected adjusted EBITDA to grow 2-5% in 2020. ($1 = 9.4970 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)