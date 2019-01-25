UPDATE 1-Telia core profit lags forecast as Swedish business weighs

(Adds background, detail, CEO comment)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom group Telia Company missed fourth-quarter core earnings expectations on Friday hurt by a weak performance in Sweden, its biggest market.

The company, which competes with the likes of Sweden’s Tele2 and Norway’s Telenor, said in a statement that the end of 2018 had been challenging for its Swedish business, which accounts for nearly half of Telia’s core profit.

“That challenging environment will continue, but this has not changed my view on 2019 and 2020 for improving trends in Sweden,” CEO Johan Dennelind said.

Fourth-quarter profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding non-recurring items rose to 6.74 billion Swedish crowns ($744 million) from 6.52 billion a year earlier but fell short of the 7.15 billion forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

In Sweden service revenue fell and Telia saw higher marketing costs and credit losses.

The company said it planned to cut operating costs in Sweden by around 3 percent in 2019. Dennelind told Reuters that would include reducing staff and consultants.

Telia said in October that it expected the impact from reforms to its Swedish business, including replacing outdated IT systems, to come in 2020 rather than 2019.

Telia said it would propose a dividend of 2.36 crowns, above a median forecast of 2.30 crowns.