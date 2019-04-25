UPDATE 1-Telia says Swedish market tough as Q1 core profit meets forecast

(Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, April 25 (Reuters) - Telecoms firm Telia Company said on Thursday it still saw challenging conditions in Sweden, as it posted first-quarter core earnings in line with market expectations and repeated its forecast for 2019.

Telia, which competes with Sweden’s Tele2 and Norway’s Telenor, warned investors last month its core profit would fall more in the first quarter than in the last quarter of 2018 due to a slowdown in its main Nordic markets.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled 7.47 billion Swedish crowns ($792.2 million)excluding non-recurring items, up from 6.50 billion crowns a year earlier.

Telia said the implementation of IFRS 16 accounting standards had a positive impact of around 710 million crowns on results.

Excluding the impact, adjusted EBITDA, on a like-for-like basis regarding exchange rates, acquisitions and disposals, fell 4 percent from a year earlier.

Analysts had expected the group to post core EBITDA of 6.71 million crowns, according to a Reuters poll.

Telia repeated that profits in Sweden, its biggest market, would remain under pressure this year and that it would cut operating costs in the country by around 3 percent to offset falling fixed-line income.

The company expects free cash flow from continuing operations, excluding licences and spectrum fees and dividends from associated companies, to grow to 12.0-12.5 billion crowns this year from 10.8 billion in 2018.

It also reiterated it expects its EBITDA performance to improve in the second half of 2019.

Telia is seeking new ways to grow in its main markets, and last year announced a $2.6 billion deal to buy TDC’s Norwegian business as well as the $1 billion purchase of Sweden’s Bonnier Broadcasting.