Sept 21 (Reuters) - SEC SAYS TELIA VIOLATED U.S. LAW BY AGREEING TO MAKE CORRUPT PAYMENTS TO UZBEKISTAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TO OBTAIN BUSINESS u.s. Securities and exchange commission says it settles with telia over alleged bribery in uzbekistan, company to disgorge $457 mln SEC SAYS DISGORGEMENT AMOUNT REPRESENTS PROFIT GAINED AS A RESULT OF THE SUSPECT CONDUCT