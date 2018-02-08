Finland's Solidium sells Telia stake for 5.1 bln SEK

HELSINKI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Finnish government’s Solidium investment arm has sold its 3.2 percent stake in Swedish telecoms company Telia for 5.1 billion Swedish crowns ($631.95 million), it said on Thursday.

The holdings were sold at a price of SEK 37.32 per share to institutional investors, a slight discount to Wednesday’s SEK 37.68 closing price, and Solidium no longer owns any Telia shares.

Solidium mainly holds stakes in listed Finnish companies that are considered nationally important. ($1 = 8.0702 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell, editing by Terje Solsvik)