February 7, 2018 / 6:31 PM / in 16 hours

Finnish state investment arm Solidium to sell Telia stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Finnish government’s investment arm Solidium said on Wednesday it would sell its 3.2 percent stake in Swedish telecoms company Telia to institutional investors.

Solidium said it would sell 137.124 million shares. That would value the offer at about 523 million euros ($642 million), based on Telia’s closing price on Wednesday.

Solidium, which mainly holds stakes in listed Finnish companies that are considered nationally important, said it expected to announce the outcome of the offering on Thursday. ($1 = 0.8153 euros) (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
