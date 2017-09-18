FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Telia to sell remaining 7 pct direct stake in Turkcell
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 18, 2017 / 3:57 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Telia to sell remaining 7 pct direct stake in Turkcell

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Nordic telecom group Telia Company launched on Monday an offer to sell its remaining direct stake in Turkish operator Turkcell to institutional investors as part of a bid to focus on core markets.

* Will remain Turkcell’s largest owner in economic terms after the proposed sale, through its indirect holding

* Launches accelerated bookbuilding offering to institutional investors of 153.5 million shares or 7.0 pct of Turkcell’s issued share capital

* Telia’s current interest in Turkcell totals 31.0 pct of its issued share capital, comprising a 7.0 pct direct stake and a 24.0 pct indirect stake

* If all offered shares are sold, Telia will retain only the 24.0 percent indirect stake​

* Says proposed sale is consistent with its strategy to focus on the Nordics and Baltics

* Says expects to settle transaction on Sept. 21, with BofA Merrill Lynch, Citi and UBS acting as joint bookrunners

* Telia in May sold another 7.0 percent direct stake in Turkcell to institutional investors​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.