Swedish court finds former Telia CEO not guilty of bribery in Uzbekistan probe

STOCKHOLM, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A Swedish court on Friday found Lars Nyberg, former chief executive of telecoms operator Telia Company, not guilty of bribery.

Charges against Nyberg and two other former high-ranking Telia officials were filed with the Stockholm court in 2017 over a deal to buy a 3G telecoms network licence in Uzbekistan.

Nyberg has pleaded not guilty.

“It has not been proven that alleged bribes have been given to someone who belongs to the circle of persons who, according to applicable law, could be made liable for taking bribes,” the Stockholm district court said in a statement on Friday.