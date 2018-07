JAKARTA, July 31 (Reuters) - PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk , the country’s largest telecom company, said on Tuesday first-half net income fell 28 percent on year to 8.69 trillion rupiah ($603.18 million).

The company suffered a higher operating cost that weighed on its income amounting 21.88 trillion rupiah, compared with 18.40 trillion rupiah a year earlier. ($1 = 14,407.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Tabita Diela; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)