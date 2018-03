JAKARTA, March 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s largest telecommunications firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom) reported on Wednesday a 14 percent increase in net profit for last year.

Telkom said its 2017 net profit was 22.15 trillion rupiah ($1.6 billion), up from 19.35 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

However, it came in below analysts’ forecast of 23.32 trillion rupiah in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 13,735.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Susan Fenton)