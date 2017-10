JAKARTA, Oct 26 (Reuters) - PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia , the country’s largest telecommunications company, posted a 21.6 percent jump in net profit for the first nine months of this year.

Net profit came in at 17.92 trillion rupiah ($1.32 billion) for the January-September period, compared with 14.73 trillion rupiah a year earlier, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday. ($1 = 13,560 rupiah) (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)