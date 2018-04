JAKARTA, April 30 (Reuters) - PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Telkom), the country’s largest telco company, on Monday posted a 14 percent annual decline in first-quarter profit.

The first-quarter net income stood at 5.73 trillion rupiah ($411.93 million), Telkom said in a statement on Monday. That compared with 6.69 trillion rupiah it posted in the same quarter last year.