JOHANNESBURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - More than 1,500 workers at South Africa’s Telkom that qualify for early retirement could potentially take voluntary redundancy packages as the telecoms firm looks to cut thousands of jobs, according to court papers seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

It told unions in January it could cut up to 3,000 of its more than 15,000 staff as it struggles with declining performance in fixed voice and fixed data services.