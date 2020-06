JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - South African telecom firm Telkom predicted an up to 70% fall in annual earnings on Monday due to once-off costs relating to job cuts and impairments.

Telkom said it expects headline earnings per share, the main profit measure in South Africa, to tumble by between 65% to 70% for the full-year ended March 31.

It will announce its results on June 22.