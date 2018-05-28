FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 5:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

South Africa's Telkom FY earnings fall 18.4 pct on higher tax rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, May 28 (Reuters) - Telkom SA, South Africa’s biggest landline provider, said on Monday full-year earnings declined 18.4 percent, mainly due to a significant rise in the effective tax rate.

Telkom, which also provides ICT solutions, said headline earnings per share for the year ended March fell to 597 cents from 731.4 cents in the previous year.

Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.

Group profit after tax declined 19.2 percent to 3.2 billion rand ($257.25 million). ($1 = 12.4393 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

