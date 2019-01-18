Company News
January 18, 2019 / 6:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tellurian's Driftwood LNG gets final environmental approval

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Tellurian Inc’s proposed Driftwood liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Louisiana took a major step forward on Friday as the federal energy regulator issued a final environmental report for the export terminal.

The company said it will now await an order from the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to allow construction, with a final investment decision on track for the first half of 2019 and first LNG expected in 2023. (Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

