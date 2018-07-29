Australia's Telstra names Robyn Denholm as CFO

July 30 (Reuters) - Telecommunication company Telstra Corporation Ltd said on Monday that Robyn Denholm will move to the role of chief financial officer, following the departure of Warwick Bray.

The company said that Brendon Riley will become the chief executive of its infrastructure division, Telstra InfraCo. The company had flagged a possible separation and sale of the division in June.

Telstra added that the changes to its management would be effective from Oct. 1. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Thomas)