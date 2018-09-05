Australia's Telstra Corp trims fiscal 2019 core earnings outlook

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian telecom firm Telstra Corp Ltd on Thursday trimmed its fiscal 2019 outlook to account for the corporate plan of Australia’s National Broadband Network (NBN) being published.

The country’s largest telecom firm said in a statement it was updating its guidance to account for its assumption regarding the NBN rollout and migration in fiscal 2019 differing from the NBN Corporate Plan 2019, which was released on Aug. 31.

The firm said it expects fiscal 2019 core earnings excluding restructuring costs to come in between A$8.7 billion ($6.26 billion) to A$9.4 billion ($6.76 billion), slightly lower than the A$8.8 billion to A$9.5 billion range provided earlier. ($1 = 1.3906 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)