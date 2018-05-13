Australia's Telstra reaffirms outlook; challenging trading conditions to continue

May 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest telecom company Telstra Corp reaffirmed its full year 2018 guidance on Monday, but said “challenging trading conditions” are expected to continue into 2019.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) is expected to be at the bottom end of the range and free cashflow is expected to be at the top end to moderately above, it said in a statement.

Ongoing pressure on mobile and fixed ARPUs (average revenue per user) and the accelerating impact of the National Broadband Network will continue into FY19, the company said.