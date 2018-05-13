FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 13, 2018 / 11:22 PM / in an hour

Australia's Telstra reaffirms outlook; challenging trading conditions to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest telecom company Telstra Corp reaffirmed its full year 2018 guidance on Monday, but said “challenging trading conditions” are expected to continue into 2019.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) is expected to be at the bottom end of the range and free cashflow is expected to be at the top end to moderately above, it said in a statement.

Ongoing pressure on mobile and fixed ARPUs (average revenue per user) and the accelerating impact of the National Broadband Network will continue into FY19, the company said.

Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin

