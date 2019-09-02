Corrections News
September 1, 2019 / 11:57 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-Australia's Telstra raises 2020 earnings guidance

1 Min Read

(Corrects par 1 to say NBN impact to occur later, not sooner)

Sept 2 (Reuters) - - Telstra raised its 2020 core earnings guidance on Monday as it anticipates the worst impact of the rollout of a state-owned broadband network to occur later than previously expected.

Australia’s largest telco by market value said it expected 2020 underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be A$7.4 billion ($5 billion) to A$7.9 billion, from the previously announced range of A$7.3 billion to A$7.8 billion. ($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

