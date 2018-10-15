UPDATE 1-Australia's Telstra profit to halve after NBN rollout - chairman

(Adds quote, details on profit fall on dividend, background)

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Telstra Corporation’s profit is expected to halve upon the government-owned National Broadband Network’s (NBN) scheduled rollout in 2021, the chairman of Australia’s largest telecom told its annual general meeting.

“The NBN will have reduced Telstra’s net profit after tax by close to a half when fully rolled out. Not a few per cent, half,” Telstra Chairman John Mullen said.

Last month, Telstra cut its 2019 earnings guidance to between A$8.7 billion ($6.21 billion) and A$9.4 billion, excluding restructuring costs, from a range of A$8.8 billion to A$9.5 billion, citing delays in the broadband rollout. It did not flag an impact on profit.

Telstra dominates Australia’s mobile telephone and broadband markets, but its business has been upended by the NBN, one of the biggest infrastructure projects in Australian history. The network replaces copper wires laid by firm across the continent with a fibre-optic system that the telco must now pay to access.

Much like other incumbent telecoms around the world, Telstra is under pressure as revenue from traditional streams are drying up and rising competition squeezes mobile margins.

The bleak situation has prompted the Melbourne-based company to cut a quarter of its workforce and separate its fixed-line assets, which it values at A$11 billion, from the rest of the firm in preparation for a potential demerger or partnership.

Mullen added that the fall in profit would affect its dividend.

In August, Telstra cut its final dividend by nearly a third to 11 Australian cents, the first such drop since it listed in 1997.