UPDATE 1-Australia's Telstra trims fiscal 2019 core earnings outlook

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian telecom firm Telstra Corp Ltd on Thursday trimmed its fiscal 2019 outlook to account for the publication of the corporate plan of Australia’s National Broadband Network (NBN).

The country’s largest telecom firm said in a statement it was updating its guidance to account for its assumption regarding the NBN rollout and migration in fiscal 2019 differing from the NBN Corporate Plan 2019, which was released on Aug. 31.

The firm said it expects fiscal 2019 core earnings excluding restructuring costs to be from A$8.7 billion ($6.26 billion) to A$9.4 billion ($6.76 billion), slightly lower than the A$8.8 billion to A$9.5 billion range provided earlier.

Telstra added that it expects to record from A$26.2 billion ($18.84 billion) to A$28.1 billion ($20.21 billion) in total income excluding finance income for fiscal 2019, a reduction of A$300 million on both ends of its previously provided outlook.

The firm dominates Australia’s mobile telephone and broadband markets, but its mainstay fixed-line business has been upended by the government’s broadband network that is replacing copper wires laid by the firm across the continent with a fibre-optic system that the telco must now pay to access.