Telstra to compensate 42,000 customers for slow internet -regulator

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said on Wednesday that Telstra Corp would compensate 42,000 broadband customers for slower-than-promised internet speed.

“In essence, people were paying more to get higher speeds that they just weren’t able to get,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said in a statement.

Telstra has provided ACCC with an undertaking of the remedies it will provide to affected customers, the Australian competition watchdog added.

Telstra said it had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)