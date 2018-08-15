Australia’s Telstra full-year profit falls 8.4 pct, cuts dividend

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest phone company Telstra Corp Ltd reported a 8.4 percent fall in annual profit after it wrote down to nothing the value of a six-year experiment in online video streaming earlier this year, and cut its final dividend.

Net Profit fell to A$3.56 billion ($2.58 billion) in the year ended June 30, from A$3.89 billion a year earlier

Telstra will pay a final dividend of 7.5 Australian cents per share, down from 15.5 Australian cents a share last year. It also declared a final special dividend of 3.5 Australian cents per share. ($1 = 1.3822 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru)