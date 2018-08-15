UPDATE 1-Australia’s Telstra full-year profit falls 8.4 pct, cuts dividend

(Adds other performance metrics, comment)

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest phone company, Telstra Corp Ltd, reported an 8.4 percent drop in annual profit after it wrote down to nothing the value of a six-year experiment in online video streaming earlier this year, while margins at its legacy business dwindled.

Net profit fell to A$3.56 billion ($2.58 billion) in the year ended June 30 from A$3.89 billion a year earlier

It also cut its final dividend, saying it would pay a final dividend of 7.5 Australian cents per share and a final special dividend of 3.5 Australian cents per share, down from a final dividend of 15.5 Australian cents a share last year.

Revenue growth was flat over last year at A$26.01 billion. Income from its consumer and small business, that includes mobiles, internet and data, was A$14.68 billion - also flat over last year.

“Throughout FY18, the Australian telecommunications market continued to experience dynamic and challenging conditions, driven by factors including the nbn network rollout, technological innovation and increased mobile competition,” the company said in a statement.

Telstra also said it expected challenging trading conditions faced in fiscal 2018 to continue next year.

Telstra, like several of its peers around the world, is under pressure as revenues from traditional streams are drying up and rising competition is squeezing mobile margins.

That has prompted the Melbourne-based company to implement a drastic strategic overhaul that involves cutting a quarter of its workforce and separating its fixed-line assets, which it values at A$11 billion, from the rest of the firm in preparation for a potential demerger or strategic partnership.

The current reset comes after a multitude of methods, including cutting jobs and slashing dividends, failed to boost margins and cap costs.

Telstra has also flagged core earnings in 2019 are expected to be in the range of A$8.8 billion to A$9.5 billion, excluding restructuring costs of about A$600 million.

It also earmarked capital expenditure in the range of A$3.9 billion to A$4.4 billion in fiscal 2019.