August 14, 2019

UPDATE 1-Australia's Telstra posts lowest profit since listing, flags $675 mln NBN hit

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s Telstra Corp posted its lowest annual profit since it went public in 1997 as its high-margin fixed line business shrunk and said the rollout of state-owned National Broadband Network will impact 2020 core earnings by up to A$1 billion ($674.90 million).

The profits of the country’s largest telco have been under pressure as Australia pushes ahead with a new broadband network and customers switch to wireless networks, a market crowded with rivals like SingTel’s Optus and Vodafone Group .

The company’s net profit for the year ended June 30 fell to A$2.15 billion from A$3.59 billion a year earlier. Telstra said on Thursday fiscal 2020 could be the “biggest in-year NBN headwind”, with a negative impact of between A$800 million to A$1 billion.

It declared a final dividend of 8 cents per share, its lowest since listing.

Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

