FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 19, 2018 / 10:15 PM / in an hour

Australia's Telstra sees $1.8 bln cost cuts, to spin off infrastructure unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest telecommunications company Telstra Corp Ltd on Wednesday said it aimed to reduce costs by A$2.5 billion ($1.84 billion) by fiscal 2022, and announced making its infrastructure assets a standalone unit.

Telstra said it expects fiscal 2019 core earnings between A$8.7 billion and A$9.4 billion, excluding restructuring costs of approximately A$600 million.

Telstra has seen rising competition squeeze its mobile margins and fixed-line revenue dwindle, leading to a narrowing of its earnings forecast for the current financial year as of May and a warning that challenging conditions were expected to extend into 2019. ($1 = 1.3559 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Mathew and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.