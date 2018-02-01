Australia's Telstra to take a $219 mln charge on U.S. video platform impairment

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s Telstra Corp said on Friday it would take a A$273 million ($219 million) non-cash charge to its half year financial results after writing down the value of its U.S. video platform Ooyala to zero.

Telstra said it would look to exit one of the three key parts of Ooyala’s business, ad tech, but still saw a future for the firm’s video player and workflow management system units.

Telstra is expected to report its half year earnings on Feb. 15. ($1 = 1.2447 Australian dollars) (Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)