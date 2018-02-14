FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 14, 2018 / 9:22 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Telstra’s interim earnings fall 5 pct, miss estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest telecom company, Telstra Corp Ltd, said on Thursday that its interim profit fell about 5 percent after it logged an impairment related to its U.S. video platform Ooyala.

Net profit for the six months to Dec. 31 fell to A$1.70 billion ($1.35 billion) from A$1.79 billion a year ago, the company said in a statement. A mean of three analysts polled by Reuters expected the company to record a net profit of A$1.9 billion.

The company declared a total interim dividend of 11 cents per share, comprising of an ordinary dividend of 7.5 cents and a special dividend of 3.5 cents. ($1 = 1.2612 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.