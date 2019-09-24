Telecom operator Telus to invest C$16 bln in Alberta to boost connectivity

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Telus Corp said on Tuesday it will invest C$16 billion ($12.09 billion) in Alberta over the next five years to improve access to healthcare technology and prepare the province for high speed 5G network.

It also plans to hire 5,000 Albertans in addition to creating 20,000 family-supporting jobs in the province, the Vancouver-based company said..

The company said it had invested more than C$45 billion in technology and operations in Alberta between 2000 and 2018.