Canada's Telus reports 10 percent rise in quarterly profit

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s Telus Corp reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the telecom services provider added more wireless customers in a fiercely competitive market.

Net income rose to C$447 million ($341.40 million) or 74 Canadian cents per share, in the third-quarter ended Sept.30, from C$406 million, or 68 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose to C$3.77 billion from C$3.40 billion. ($1 = 1.3093 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)