UPDATE 2-Telus Corp beats profit estimates on wireless growth

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Telus Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as more subscribers signed up for its wireless services, including high-speed internet, and its cable TV service.

The company added 145,000 total net wireless subscribers in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, helping revenue in the business rise 2.2 percent to C$1.5 billion.

Telus said the business benefited as more customers selected plans with larger data plans, coupled with lower subscriber defections.

Canadian telecom operators have been investing heavily to develop the next-generation 5G network and Telus earlier this year completed 5G trials in Edmonton, Alberta in partnership with China’s Huawei.

Telus said net income rose to C$447 million ($341.4 million) or 74 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter, from C$406 million, or 68 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose to C$3.77 billion from C$3.40 billion.

Excluding one-time items, Telus earned 74 Canadian cents per share, topping analysts’ average estimate of 72 Canadian cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.