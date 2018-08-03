Canada's Telus posts rise in profit on higher monthly bills

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Telus Corp, one of Canada’s biggest telecom providers, reported a marginal rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by higher average monthly bills in its wireless business.

The company’s net income attributable to its shareholders rose to C$390 million ($300 million) in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$389 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the company earned 60 Canadian cents per share, unchanged from last year.

Operating revenue rose 5.3 percent to C$3.45 billion. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)