FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
August 3, 2018 / 11:16 AM / in 2 hours

Canada's Telus posts rise in profit on higher monthly bills

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Telus Corp, one of Canada’s biggest telecom providers, reported a marginal rise in quarterly profit on Friday, helped by higher average monthly bills in its wireless business.

The company’s net income attributable to its shareholders rose to C$390 million ($300 million) in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$389 million a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the company earned 60 Canadian cents per share, unchanged from last year.

Operating revenue rose 5.3 percent to C$3.45 billion. ($1 = C$1.30) (Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.