Company News
February 14, 2019 / 11:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's Telus reports 4 pct rise in quarterly profit

1 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s Telus Corp reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the telecom services provider registered growth across its wireless and wireline segments.

The Vancouver-based company reported net income of C$368 million ($277.44 million), or 60 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$354 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose to C$3.76 billion from C$3.54 billion. ($1 = 1.3264 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

