UPDATE 1-Canada's Telus profit estimates in line as wireless subscribers fall

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Canadian telecom company Telus Corp struggled to maintain growth in its wireless segment in the fourth quarter, adding fewer wireless customers and managing to meet analysts’ profit estimates.

The company added 112,000 total net wireless subscribers in the quarter ended Dec. 31, but the figure was 9,000 lower than a year ago.

Average monthly wireless bill, which measures how much each user is paying the company for its services, decreased 0.7 percent to C$66.80 in the quarter.

Telus, which faces stiff competition in rate plan pricing from rivals BCE Inc and Rogers Communications Inc in the wireless space, earned an adjusted profit of 69 Canadian cents per share, in line with analysts’ average estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Vancouver-based company reported net income of C$368 million ($277.44 million), or 60 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$354 million, or 59 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose to C$3.76 billion from C$3.54 billion. ($1 = 1.3264 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)