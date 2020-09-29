Singapore's Temasek launches 50-year dollar bonds, its longest tenor issue

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd is launching a clutch of long-dated dollar bonds, including its longest 50-year bonds, as part of its $25 billion guaranteed global medium term note (MTN) programme.

Temasek Financial (I) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek, intends to launch a three tranche offering comprising a 10-year, a 30.5-year and a 50-year bond on Tuesday, Temasek said in a statement.

“Temasek plans proactively for a long dated and well distributed debt maturity profile and avoids large debt repayment obligations in any one year,” a company spokesman told Reuters in response to a query on the longer-dated bonds.

Temasek last sold bonds in November 2019.

In July, Thailand’s largest energy company PTT raised $700 million from the sale of a 50-year bond in Asia’s longest dollar corporate debt deal. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Scott Murdoch; Editing by Rashmi Aich)