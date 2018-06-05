Temasek subsidiary launches first listed private equity bonds for retail investors

June 5 (Reuters) - Astrea IV Pte Ltd, part of Singapore’s state-owned investment company Temasek Holdings (Private), said it has launched the first listed private equity bonds for retail investors in Singapore.

Astrea IV will offer S$121 million ($90.55 million) of Class A-1 bonds at a fixed interest rate of 4.35 percent per annum, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The offer will open on Wednesday and close on June 12. The bonds are expected to be listed on the Singapore Exchange on June 14.

The bonds will allow retail investors to invest in a private equity fund.

Credit Suisse (Singapore) Limited, DBS Bank and Standard Chartered Bank are the lead managers and underwriters for the offering.