Temasek's portfolio rises to record S$275 bln; cautious on markets

SINGAPORE, July 11 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings reported a nearly 14 percent jump in its portfolio value to a record S$275 billion ($199 billion) last year, bolstered by gains in shares of Chinese banks and of its mainstay Singapore companies.

The gains in the portfolio for the year to March 31, 2017 compared with a 9 percent decline in its assets a year ago. Temasek's one-year total shareholder return was 13.4 percent in the latest year, versus a negative 9 percent for the prior year.

It benefited from last year's rally in its key holdings such as China Construction Bank, DBS Group Holdings and Standard Chartered PLC as global equity markets performed strongly.

However, Temasek, which has most of its investment in equities, is cautious on the outlook for markets, company executives said at its annual news conference on Tuesday. ($1 = 1.3839 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Muralikumar Anantharaman; Editing by Himani Sarkar)