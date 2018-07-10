Singapore's Temasek reports record portfolio, to temper investment pace

SINGAPORE, July 10 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings reported a 12 percent rise in the value of its portfolio to a record S$308 billion ($227 billion) last year, powered by a strong performance in its mainstay domestic firms and shares of Chinese banks.

Under CEO Ho Ching, the wife of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Temasek has become a global investor, ploughing billions of dollars into tech startups and emerging markets. Its key holdings include DBS Group Holdings China Construction Bank and Standard Chartered PLC.

Temasek is looking to temper its investment pace in the year ahead but remains open to investment opportunities, including counter-cyclical ones, company executives said at an annual news conference on Tuesday.

The increase in Temasek’s portfolio for the year ended March 2018 compared with a nearly 14 percent rise a year ago. ($1 = 1.3542 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Jack Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar)