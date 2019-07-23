MOVES-Temasek hires General Atlantic exec for Southeast Asia role -sources

SINGAPORE, July 23 (Reuters) - Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings has hired PE firm General Atlantic’s Southeast Asia head, Wai Hoong Fock, as a managing director, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Singapore-based Fock, who has previously worked at CVC Capital Partners, will focus on Southeast Asia and the global tech, media and telecoms sector, the sources said.

Fock, who was at General Atlantic for four years, will join Temasek in August, they said.

General Atlantic, Temasek and Fock declined to comment.

The sources did not want to be identified because Fock’s new role has not been made public yet. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)