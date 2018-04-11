FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 8:58 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Temenos wins contract with Telia for digital banking services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 11 (Reuters) - Temenos Group won a contract to provide its financial technology platform for Nordic-Baltic telecommunications company Telia’s digital banking services, the Swiss banking software firm said on Wednesday.

Temenos said its software will let Telia’s finance unit offer new lending and leasing products and services to its retail and corporate customers, as well as helping accelerate loan approval processes.

It did not provide financial details for the deal. (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)

