IN BRIEF: Judge certifies class in race-bias suit against bakery, temp agency

A long-running lawsuit that accuses Gold Standard Baking Inc and Illinois-based temporary staffing agency MVP of favoring Hispanic workers over African Americans can proceed as a class action with potentially more than 1,000 members, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis ruled late Tuesday in Chicago.

Beyond its effect on this litigation, filed in 2013, the ruling “is the first time this kind of claim against a staffing agency has been certified as a class action,” class counsel Joseph Sellers of Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JAfMiu