a month ago
Australia's Ten Network says receivers appointed, still a going concern
July 3, 2017 / 12:14 AM / a month ago

Australia's Ten Network says receivers appointed, still a going concern

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Australia's Ten Network Holdings Ltd said on Monday administrators had appointed receivers to negotiate existing debt even as the television network continued to trade as a going concern.

Receivers PPB Advisory said it had secured A$30 million ($23.05 million) in funding to keep the company afloat until Aug. 31.

The receivers said the announcement meant Ten would "trade as a going concern" as the sale of the network's business and assets continued. ($1 = 1.3016 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ben Cooper; Editing by Stephen Coates)

