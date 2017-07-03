Australia's Ten Network says receivers appointed, still a going concern

SYDNEY, July 3 (Reuters) - Australia's Ten Network Holdings Ltd said on Monday administrators had appointed receivers to negotiate existing debt even as the television network continued to trade as a going concern.

Receivers PPB Advisory said it had secured A$30 million ($23.05 million) in funding to keep the company afloat until Aug. 31.

The receivers said the announcement meant Ten would "trade as a going concern" as the sale of the network's business and assets continued. ($1 = 1.3016 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ben Cooper; Editing by Stephen Coates)