Tencent executive held by China over links to corruption case - WSJ

Feb 11 (Reuters) - An executive at Tencent Holdings Ltd has been held by Chinese authorities as part of a probe into a high-profile corruption case involving one of China’s former top law-enforcement officials, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tencent's shares fell 1.4% in early trade in Hong Kong on Thursday, while the broader market slipped 0.3%.