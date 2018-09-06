China's Tencent to introduce real name registration for hit game

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings, China’s largest gaming and social media company, said on Thursday it will introduce a real name-based registration system for its popular Honour of Kings game, amid a government campaign to tackle gaming addiction.

The news comes a week after China intensified a crackdown on online gaming, citing rising levels of myopia, heightening regulatory risks for companies in the world’s biggest gaming market. (Reporting By Sijia Jiang and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)