September 6, 2018 / 5:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's Tencent to introduce real name registration for hit game

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Tencent Holdings, China’s largest gaming and social media company, said on Thursday it will introduce a real name-based registration system for its popular Honour of Kings game, amid a government campaign to tackle gaming addiction.

The news comes a week after China intensified a crackdown on online gaming, citing rising levels of myopia, heightening regulatory risks for companies in the world’s biggest gaming market. (Reporting By Sijia Jiang and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

