Tencent Music beats fourth-quarter revenue estimates

March 16 (Reuters) - China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as the music streaming service added more paying users.

Revenue of the company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, rose 35.1% to 7.29 billion yuan ($1.04 billion) in the fourth quarter, above estimates of 7.08 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 6.9913 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru and Pei Li in Beijing; Editing by Maju Samuel)