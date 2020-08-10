Company News
August 10, 2020 / 8:10 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tencent Music beats quarterly revenue estimates on user additions

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as the music streaming service added more paying users during coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Revenue of the company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, rose 17.5% to 6.93 billion yuan ($995.53 million) during the second quarter, above estimates of 6.85 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 6.9611 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below