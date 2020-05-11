Tencent Music misses first-quarter revenue estimates

May 11 (Reuters) - China’s Tencent Music Entertainment Group missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, sending its shares down 2% in extended trade.

Revenue of the company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, rose about 10% to 6.31 billion yuan ($889.08 million) in the first quarter, but fell short of estimates of 6.33 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. ($1 = 7.0972 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Pei Li; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)